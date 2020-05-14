REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan says it is expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing.

Health officials are focusing on people returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

“We want to see more people being tested to ensure that, if there are COVID positive cases out there, we are finding them,” Premier Scott Moe said Thursday.

The province says it will be proactively testing these at-risk groups:

People being admitted to a hospital for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers going to the hospital to give birth.

Immunocompromised people, including cancer patients undergoing immunosuppressive procedures.

Health-care workers working with immunocompromised patients.

High volume work settings like factories or industrial settings.

The province says this is in addition to current testing available for anyone who has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, people who are considered high-risk due to the virus spreading in their workplace or community, anyone being admitted into long-term and personal care homes, and all staff and residents of long-term care homes if someone has tested positive for the virus.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says details on accessing expanded testing will be available next week.

The SHA will also increase “active case finding” in vulnerable populations and work with First Nations and Métis communities.

The province says health officials will increase testing in communities seeing widespread transmission.

There are also plans to expand testing to people working outside the home, including those returning to work in the second phase of the plan to reopen the economy.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has the capacity for 1,500 COVID-19 tests a day.

Anyone experiencing even mild symptoms should contact HealthLine 811 about testing.

The government also offers an online self-assessment tool.