REGINA -- Starting next week, some family members and support persons will be able to visit loved ones in long-term and acute care facilities in Saskatchewan.

The new visitation guidelines, announced by the government on Friday, mean only one family member or support person can be present in the facility at a time.

The guidelines also apply to personal care and group home settings. They take effect on July 7.

As well, the changes mean two family members or support persons can be identified to support patients and residents.

Two people can also be present at one time if physical distancing is maintained in such settings:

Critical care and intensive care.

End of life and palliative care.

Maternal service units, including postpartum, neonatal intensive care and pediatric care.

The government says family members and support persons must follow safety requirements. This includes wearing a medical grade mask, physical distancing and hand hygiene. They must also limit their movement within a facility.

As well, additional family members or support persons may be identified for end of life, palliative and intensive or critical care.

Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release that as the economy re-opens, the government will take a careful and safe approach when expanding family presence guidelines.