REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced pharmacists in the province have officially come on board the plan for delivering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 2 of immunization in Saskatchewan will see local pharmacies offering vaccines, which is projected to increase public access to the vaccine significantly.

“We are proud to join other health care professionals in providing safe, timely access to COVID-19 vaccinations for Saskatchewan residents,” Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan Board Chair George Furneaux said.

Saskatchewan pharmacists have been awaiting direction from the provincial government for details on the role they will play in the distribution of vaccines.

Participating pharmacies are currently being decided.

A new pharmacy Proprietor Agreement was negotiated with the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan on behalf of all Saskatchewan pharmacies. This agreement, set to last a one-year term beginning March 1, sets the fee for pharmacist delivery of several types of vaccines.