Sask. gathers to remember Riders legend Jim Hopson

Saskatchewan Roughriders past and present along with many friends, family and fans from around the CFL gathered in Regina on Friday afternoon to remember the late Jim Hopson.

An RCMP cruiser led a procession past the legislative building and through Wascana Park en route to the gathering at the Conexus Arts Centre.

The family was met at the door by two RCMP officers who took Hopson’s ashes and the Grey Cup into the building.

Hopson played for the Riders from 1973 to 1976. He served as the team’s CEO in 2005, helping guide the Riders to two Grey Cup victories in 2007 and 2013. He also worked as an educator for 30 years.

He passed away on April 3 at the age of 73 after a lengthy fight with colon cancer.

- With files from Drew Postey