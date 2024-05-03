REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. gathers to remember Riders legend Jim Hopson

    Share

    Saskatchewan Roughriders past and present along with many friends, family and fans from around the CFL gathered in Regina on Friday afternoon to remember the late Jim Hopson.

    An RCMP cruiser led a procession past the legislative building and through Wascana Park en route to the gathering at the Conexus Arts Centre.

    The family was met at the door by two RCMP officers who took Hopson’s ashes and the Grey Cup into the building.

    Hopson played for the Riders from 1973 to 1976. He served as the team’s CEO in 2005, helping guide the Riders to two Grey Cup victories in 2007 and 2013. He also worked as an educator for 30 years.

    He passed away on April 3 at the age of 73 after a lengthy fight with colon cancer.

    - With files from Drew Postey 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News