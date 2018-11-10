

CTV Regina





As Remembrance Day approaches, the provincial government says it will create a $100,000 fund to be shared by Saskatchewan’s 100 Royal Canadian Legion branches.

Regina’s branch is just one of many feeling the financial strain. With fewer veterans using the facility and rising operating costs, the branch is running in the red and slowly draining reserve funds.

“We feel it’s incumbent on us to remember each and every day, and to give back in whatever little way we can,” said Premier Scott Moe.

“That’s what this support is about, is supporting our veterans through our Royal Canadian Legions across the province as well as our Anavets clubs across the province.”

The Queen City’s Legion is also getting help from other places. This week a radiothon met the entire $35,000 financial shortfall for the Regina Legion branch.

But looking forward to next year, the financial future is still uncertain.

“We’re looking at ways to have a permanent fundraiser or an annual one so we don’t have to do this kind of thing, but it’s nice once in a while to restore your faith in mankind that veterans are important to our public,” said Ron Hitchcock from the Regina Legion.