REGINA -- Officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority will release the latest modelling information on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives from the SHA will speak in Regina at 1:30 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The SHA says anyone entering one its facilities will be screened daily, starting Wednesday.

Also, any staff members or doctors working with patients will need to wear masks at all times.

“Safety is our top priority,” Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said in a news release. “That is why we continue to escalate our efforts to protect our patients and health care providers. Requiring these daily screening practices and adapting our approach to masking will help us stop the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our workforce to ensure our health care services are there when needed.”

The new measures will be phased into all SHA facilities, including long-term care homes, hospitals, primary care sites and affiliates. The screening includes temperature checks twice a day. Staff are also asked to self-monitor for any symptoms.

The health authority says the public still needs to follow all health orders, including practicing good hygiene, following mandatory self-isolation orders, not attending large gatherings, using medical supplies efficiently and avoiding visiting long-term care facilities except for compassionate reasons.

Last Wednesday, the SHA presented three modelling scenarios estimating anywhere from 153,000 to 408,000 COVID-19 infections over the course of the pandemic. The models also estimated between 3,075 to 8,370 deaths from the virus.

The SHA said last week it’s too early to know which of the three scenarios the province is currently operating in.

The report highlighted the importance of following public health orders in order to manage the “what if” scenarios presented.

The models also presented plans to create field hospitals, if needed, in Regina and Saskatoon.