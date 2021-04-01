REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the provincial government of a discrepancy in hospitalization numbers, which lead inaccurate data on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard and daily press releases.

According to a press release from the government, data reported on Wednesday showed there were 166 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 23 in the ICU. On Thursday, the government corrected that data to 192 in hospital, including 33 people in the ICU.

The government said the discrepancies were a result of how COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care in a surge bed outside of an intensive care unit were recorded.

It is unclear how long the hospitalization numbers were inaccurate.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said he met with SHA CEO Scott Livingstone to express his “disappointment and concern over this error.”

More to come…