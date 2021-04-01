REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 199 new COVID-19 cases and 205 recoveries on Thursday.

Nine newly screened variants of concern were also detected. The 1,682 total variant cases that were identified through screening are located in the Far North East (one), North Central (nine), Saskatoon (53), Central West (five), Central East (27), Regina (1,348), South West (one), South Central (129) and South East (109) zones.

The 199 new cases are located in the Far North East (three), North Central (nine), North East (10), Saskatoon (14), Central West (one), Central East (five), Regina (115), South West (one), South Central (13) and South East (28) zones.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Thursday.

A total of 193 people are in hospital in the province due to the virus, including 34 people in intensive care.

The province said it discovered discrepancies in previously reported data for acute care hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

"These discrepancies in previous reports were a result of how patients who receive intensive care in a surge bed outside of an ICU were being recorded," the province said in a release.

Thursday's hospitalization totals were updated to reflect the accurate reporting.

A total of 1,949 COVID-19 cases are currently considered active in the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 206, or 16.8 per 100,000 population.

There were 3,982 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

VACCINES

The province reported an additional 7,706 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were give in Saskatchewan. There have been 200,663 doses administered total.

Vaccine booking eligibility was also expanded to include residents 58 years of age and older, effective Friday, April 2.

Eligible residents can book their COVID-19 vaccinations online or by phone.