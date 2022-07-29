Sask. health care staff mourning the sudden death of Melville doctor

MELVILLE, SASK. -

Health care staff in southeast Saskatchewan are mourning the loss of a colleague who died unexpectedly last weekend.

Dr. Shahriar Jalali Mazlouman, who had worked in Melville, Yorkton and Ituna, died on July 23, according to a news release from the SHA.

"Dr. Mazlouman was dedicated and caring, top of his class, intelligent, hard-working, and a passionate physician,” Dr. Johann Roodt, the interim physician executive of Integrated Rural Health, said in the release.

“There are not enough words to describe this incredible young man. His sudden passing is deeply felt by all who knew him and the communities he served in.”

Dr. Mazlouman had practiced as a physician at the the Melville Medical Clinic since July 2021. Before that, he worked in the emergency room at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre and once a week he would provide emergency room medical services in Ituna.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of Dr. Mazlouman and the communities of Melville, Yorkton, and Ituna,” Dr. Roodt said.

As a result, some health care services in Melville may experience temporary disruptions. The SHA said it is working with the colleagues of Dr. Mazlouman to meet the needs of his patients.

“Dr. Mazlouman’s patients can expect notification about the cancellation and rescheduling of appointments over the coming weeks,” the SHA said in the release.

Additionally, emergency room services at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville may also see temporary disruptions in the coming weeks, as the SHA reschedules coverage.

