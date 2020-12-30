REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan will update the province on its ongoing vaccination process, including details about the rollout of the Moderna vaccine, on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, and Paul Merriman, the Minister of Health, will provide an update at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The province said the update will include details about the use of the Moderna vaccine in northern Saskatchewan and the additional vaccination site for the Pfizer vaccine in Prince Albert.

As of Dec. 28, 2,371 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Saskatchewan health care workers.

