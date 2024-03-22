REGINA
    • Sask. horticulture company fined $70K after worker seriously injured

    A Saskatchewan horticulture company has been fined a total of $70,000 after a worker was seriously injured attempting to dislodge a pallet and bale of peat moss.

    Sunterra Horticulture (Canada) Inc. pleaded guilty in Yorkton Provincial Court on March 13 to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020, the province said in a news release.

    The incident occurred on Sept. 16, 2021 near Hyas, Sask. northeast of Yorkton.

    “The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker),” the release said.

    The Court imposed a fine of $50,000 with a surcharge of $20,000, the province said.

    An additional charge was withdrawn, according to the province.

