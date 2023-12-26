Sask. Kwanza celebration pays tribute to legendary Roughrider George Reed

The Saskatchewan African Cultural Heritage Museum (SACHM) annually holds a celebration for Kwanza. In 2023, the organization wanted to use the event to highlight the life and legacy of the late Saskatchewan Roughrider, George Reed.

“They were so supportive of us, of the museum that we felt it was necessary,” museum director Carol Layfaette Boyd told CTV News. “He and his wife were our only lifetime members that we’ve had so far.”

People gathered to share stories, sing, and dance in memory of the life and accomplishments lead by the former Roughrider.

“He was entitled to so much appreciation and it’s important to have an event like this where even posthumously he gets it but his family is here to see it,” said John Chaput, the co-author of Reed’s 2011 autobiography, who acted as the emcee of the event.

The celebrations included the reading of remarks sent in by various dignitaries, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Among those in attendance were Reed’s former teammates, colleagues and his beloved wife, Angie.

“Football was one legacy, the best football player we ever had, I think in Canada. Just so helpful to the community, just there for everybody and such a humble man,” Lafayette-Boyd explained.

‘Humble’ was a word that echoed many times throughout the program, while crediting Reed for his extensive philanthropy work with numerous charities, not to mention his induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

“The word that comes to mind right now is humble. He was a big a celebrity in this community as has ever been but he never let it go to his head and he gave so much of his time and energy and asked for so little in return,” Chaput said.

Those in attendance emphasised the importance of continuing Reed’s legacy, particularly during the holiday season.