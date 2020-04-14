REGINA -- Well-known Saskatchewan natural landmark Castle Butte is closed to the public for the next six weeks as cows are using it for shelter as they give birth.

Local rancher Joey Holbrook owns the land Castle Butte is on. He says it’s usually closed this time of year, but he’s noticed a large increase in visitors as many people are off work and looking for something to do. Holbrook has seen about 40 cars a day visiting the natural attraction.

Holbrook says his cows normally go up into the sheltered areas around the Butte, but with so many visitors there on a daily basis the cows have been giving birth out in the open fields.

Recent cold weather has been tough on the cattle population.

Holbrook closed Castle Butte on Monday, and hopes people will stay away until calving season is over. He has about 300 cattle in the area.

Castle Butte is located about 170 kilometres southwest of Regina. The landmark will re-open to the public on June 1.