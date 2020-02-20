REGINA -- The province has launched a new strategy to combat invasive aquatic species in Saskatchewan.

The new strategy will help prevent, address and manage invasive species, the province said in a news release.

“This strategy emphasizes the need for collaboration and co-ordination with provincial and federal government agencies, non-government organizations and neighbouring jurisdictions to prevent the introduction and spread of high-risk aquatic invasive species,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a news release.

The ministry is also working with the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation on the aquatic invasive species task force.

Invasive species like zebra and quagga mussels threaten lakes and rivers in western Canada, the province says. The ministry says it's focused on education and awareness to stop the spread of invasive species.

The province is also partnered with the Canada Border Services Agency and other provincial and territorial governments to continue prevention efforts.