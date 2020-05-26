REGINA -- The Saskatchewan legislative assembly will resume sitting next month, the province announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the province said government house leader Jeremy Harrison and opposition house leader Cathy Sproule have agreed to a “modified arrangement” for the legislative assembly.

The assembly will sit June 15 to July 3, sitting Monday to Friday each week. There will be no sitting on July 1.

The province says the assembly will sit 10 government members and five opposition members at any time to ensure safe physical distancing.

The government suspended the legislative assembly on March 18, sending non-essential Crown workers home as Premier Scott Moe declared a provincial state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer will table a 2020-2021 provincial budget on June 15, followed by 60 hours of budget estimate scrutiny by legislative committees over the next few days.

Harpauer shared spending estimates without revenue projections on March 18. A fiscal update in April predicted between $1.3 billion and $3.3 billion in losses due to the pandemic.

A final budget vote is scheduled for July 3.

The province says the budget is the priority of the sitting, but will conduct other business if time allows.