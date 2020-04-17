REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan predicts the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a potential revenue decline of $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion.

The province says the decline will depend on the length of economic restrictions due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Finance says it used three different scenarios to estimate the economic impact.

“We are less than three weeks into the new fiscal year and right now we just don’t know how long restrictions will remain in place in Saskatchewan, in Canada and around the world,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a news release. “That’s why it is still incredibly difficult to forecast with any certainty. We believe however it is important that we release these different scenarios, to let Saskatchewan people know just how much of an impact the pandemic is having on our economy and revenues.”

The ministry says the three scenarios include assumptions on duration of current economic restrictions, how soon resource prices will recover and anticipated customer behaviour when restrictions are lifted.

The Real GDP scenarios for this fiscal year are all negative, ranging in declines from 4.1 per cent under the most optimistic scenario to 14.9 per cent under the most pessimistic scenario,

The province says it’s still managing spending under the numbers released in the scaled-back spending forecasts on March 18.

“Our government has committed to provide all financial resources necessary to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will likely result in spending increases beyond the amounts allocated in the 2020-21 estimates,” Harpauer said.

According to Harpauer, the province has maintained “strong management” of its finances, which should provide a “solid fiscal foundation” during the pandemic and its recovery.

Saskatchewan was on track for a surplus this year prior to the pandemic and oil price collapse, Harpauer said. The province tabled a balanced budget last year.

“The 2020-21 deficit is not a structural deficit,” Harpauer said. “It is a pandemic deficit. Saskatchewan will manage through this, because we have the strength, the foundation and the people to do it.”

Earlier this week, Moody’s Investor Service announced Saskatchewan had maintained its AAA credit rating. The Finance Ministry says Saskatchewan has the second-highest credit rating in Canada.

