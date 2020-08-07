REGINA -- The province has made permanent several sets of temporary legislation created for COVID-19 regarding the remote witnessing of documents.

The new permanent legislations are:

The Land Titles (Remote Witnessing) Amendment Regulations, 2020

The Powers of Attorney (Remote Witnessing) Amendment Regulations, 2020

The Electronic Information and Documents (Remote Witnessing) Amendment Regulations, 2020

The Wills Regulations

“Continuing to allow these documents to be signed remotely will increase access to the justice system through the use of technology,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said.

Previously, lawyers had to be physically present to witness the signing of a will, power of attorney or land registry application by the client.