

CTV Regina with files from Colleen Schmidt





A Saskatchewan man is facing several drug charges after police confiscated a large amount of drugs and cash including over 300 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop near Banff at the end of January.

RCMP say officers stopped a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway for speeding on January 26.

“Subsequent investigation by the officer determined that the vehicle driver was in possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution,” RCMP Superintendent Gary Graham told CTV Calgary.

“It came from British Columbia. Where it was going is still under investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Kyle Maetche. “This is consistent with wholesale movement of cannabis like this.”

Police confiscated the following items from the vehicle:

o About 148 Kg or 326 lb. of cannabis

o 4.5 Kg or 10 lb. of psilocybin mushrooms

o 2 Kg or 4.5 lb. of cannabis resin (shatter)

o About 1 Kg or 2 lb. of THC edibles

o $11,000 in Canadian currency

“So that’s a fairly significant seizure and it still shows all of us that large quantities of illegal cannabis are still being transported on our roadways,” said Graham. “This amount here is illegal, it’s outside of the bounds of legislation.”

“We’ve seen large quantities of cannabis, leading up to and post legalization so no I would say it’s not surprising. I don’t anticipate to see a huge change in that in the near future,” said Maetche.

Morley Miller, 39, of Saskatchewan is charged with:

o Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

o Possession of proceeds obtained by crime

o Possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking

o Possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of distribution

Graham says the drug bust is one of the larger seizures that officers have been involved in recently.

With files from CTV Calgary