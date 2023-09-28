Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA) "Eastern Canada Recruitment Tour" made a stop in St. John's Thursday — the same day as Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister announced a trip west.
Tom Osborne said he will be heading to Saskatchewan to try and recruit healthcare workers to come work in his province.
According to the SHA’s website, its tour has already made stops in Ontario and Quebec and will head to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island next month.
Saskatoon
Charges stayed for Saskatoon police officers accused in dog bite incidents
The Crown has stayed the charges against a pair of Saskatoon police officers accused in two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
Winnipeg
Health care funding and COVID-19 inquiry among NDP election platform items
Manitoba New Democrats are promising a balanced budget, more money for health care, and an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic if they win Tuesday's provincial election.
Manitoba Tories pledge $8.8 million to expand Winnipeg transit routes
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising help to expand transit services in growing areas of Winnipeg if re-elected.
New blockade leading to Winnipeg landfill set up
Another blockade leading to the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg has appeared as conversations around searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women continues in the province.
Calgary
'Couple of hard lines': Alberta prepares Sovereignty Act motion to combat Ottawa's energy plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn't happy with the federal government's strategy for a net-zero transition and said she could use the Sovereignty Act to fight it.
Death of man found injured in Calgary's Beltline remains a mystery
Calgary police say further testing is needed to determine what led to the death of a man found badly injured in the Beltline on Monday.
'No other year comes close': Alberta sees record population boom mostly due to international migration
Alberta’s population spiked, setting a record for the number of people added and leading all provinces in population growth this year.
Edmonton
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Edmonton baby girl
A woman has been charged in the death of a baby girl last month.
Stolen Ferraris seized on Jasper Avenue, Leduc County
Two Ferraris stolen in Ontario were seized in downtown Edmonton and Leduc County this month, RCMP said Thursday.
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
Toronto
Toronto police officer accused of helping cops cheat promotions exam pleads guilty to misconduct
A Toronto police superintendent accused of helping several members of the force cheat in a promotions process has pleaded guilty to seven misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.
Alleged car thieves seen entering homes in search of key fobs in new video
Police have released new video footage that shows a group of suspects gaining access to several York Region homes in an apparent attempt to find key fobs for vehicles parked outside.
Ottawa
Drivers, active-users split on future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, poll finds
Nanos Research says the online survey found 81 per cent of non-active users want Queen Elizabeth Driveway open for driving year-round, while 78 per cent of respondents identified as active-users want the QED closed to vehicles seven days a week year-round, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
Events happening in Ottawa this weekend for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday and Saturday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Vancouver
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to make an announcement Thursday regarding this year's respiratory illness season.
Reconciliation and reckoning as Nisga'a totem pole returns to B.C. from Scotland museum
A homecoming celebration for a memorial totem pole after an absence of almost 100 years will resonate far beyond the tiny Indigenous village in northwest British Columbia where it is being returned Friday.
Montreal
Northvolt to build $7B battery factory near Montreal, includes government money
Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it will build a $7 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history.
Quebec rolling out COVID-19 vaccination campaign Oct. 2 for vulnerable groups
Quebec announced Thursday that a new vaccination campaign for the seasonal flu and COVID-19 will be rolled out on Oct. 2 for vulnerable people.
Montreal SPCA seeks to have no pet clause removed from leases
The SPCA was in front of the housing tribunal (TAL) Thursday morning. The organization is seeking to have intervener status in a case that involves a tenant being evicted for having pets.
Vancouver Island
Suspect at large after UVic student sexually assaulted on campus
Saanich police are investigating after a student was sexually assaulted inside a washroom on the University of Victoria campus.
Nanaimo RCMP searching for man, 36, missing since March
Investigators say William Hall was reported missing by a family member in early September after he had not been seen for about six months.
Atlantic
Increased spending sees Nova Scotia budget deficit jump to $403 million
Nova Scotia is now on track to run a $402.7-million deficit this fiscal year, a jump of $123.8 million from what was forecast in the budget tabled in March.
Hurricane Juan: the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in 50 years
It's been almost 20 years since hurricane Juan slammed into Nova Scotia's coastline, beginning a loud and destructive journey that few will forget.
Northern Ontario
Aggressive adult tries to force entry into North Bay school, assaults police officer
A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a frightening incident at a North Bay high school.
Sault mobile home company fined $100K for sewage violation
Rupert Acres Ltd., a Sault-based mobile home park company, has been fined $100,000 for an Environmental Protection Act violation.
Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
End of an era: CTV Kitchener leaves its longtime home
As CTV News Kitchener moves to a new station, we take a look back at the nearly seven decades we've spent at 864 King St. W.
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.