REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for an end of for-profit care homes and recommending Extendicare facilities in the province be transferred to the management of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The Opposition stood outside Extendicare Parkside in Regina on Tuesday morning, where dozens of seniors have died of COVID-19. Leader Ryan Meili said it is time for sweeping change.

“And that change is as follows: Immediately transfer the management permanently of all for-profit facilities in Saskatchewan to the SHA,” said Meili. “Bring them into the public system and buy the buildings as they are.”

Extendicare is the only private for-profit care home provider in Saskatchewan.

Extendicare Parkside in Regina – one of five facilities across the province – has been co-managed by the SHA since an outbreak of COVID-19 in early December.

“When we see the scale of death in long-term care in Saskatchewan and across Canada one thing is clear – for-profit care is failing our seniors,” Matt Love, NDP Critic for Seniors, said.

The premier was asked if his government is interested in taking over Saskatchewan Extendicare facilities during the COVID-19 update on Friday.

“I think the people of Saskatchewan know very well we have committed vast amounts of resources to ensure that long term care in Saskatchewan is as safe as it can possibly be,” responded Moe.

When asked, Extendicare did not said if it is willing to sell.

“Our full focus at this time is on the care and safety of our residents,” replied the care home provider.