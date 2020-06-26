REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan will be opening three new international trade offices in Asia next year.

The offices will provide economic opportunities for the province to facilitate investment, and improve the growth of exports and the economy.

Expected to open in early 2021, the offices will be located in Tokyo, Singapore and New Delhi.

“International offices, and a sustained international presence, are a key component of our strategy to grow Saskatchewan’s economy as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

Along with supporting and enhancing exports to Asia, the offices will provide information on trade and investment opportunities in Saskatchewan. They will also assist with investment and trade mission planning. The office will also provide education on in-market trade laws and regulations.

“Our exports have seen significant growth to Asia in the past decade, to major markets that we need to keep and grow during our economic recovery and to achieve those aggressive targets in Growth Plan 2030,” said Harrison.

The province will attempt to co-locate the offices with existing Government of Canada offices.

The Government of India also recently announced the temporary reduction of tariffs on lentils, from 30 per cent to 10. This reduction is effective between June 2 and August 31, 2020.