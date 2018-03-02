

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Party has added three new MLAs to its ranks.

Byelections were held in three constituencies in the province on Thursday, Kindersley, Melfort and Swift Current.

Todd Goudy won the Melfort constituency with more than 78.5 per cent of the vote; Ken Francis won in Kindersley with 88 per cent of the vote and Everett Hindley is the new MLA for Swift Current, winning with more than 70 per cent of the vote.

The Swift Current seat was left vacant after Brad Wall stepped down from provincial politics earlier this year; the Melfort seat was left vacant after the passing of Kevin Phillips, who died suddenly in November at the age of 63. In Kindersley, former MLA Bill Boyd retired from politics, and later pleaded guilty to two environmental-related charges in court. He was kicked out of the Saskatchewan Party caucus days before his retirement.

All three of the byelection ridings have been Saskatchewan Party strongholds since the 1999 provincial election.