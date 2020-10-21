REGINA -- The leader of the Saskatchewan Party promoted advance voting in the Queen City Wednesday morning, alongside the candidate for Regina Lakeview.

Advance polls are open for five days, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24. Polls are open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Voter information cards indicate recommended advance voting locations based on constituency.

Elections Saskatchewan recommends the use of advance voting in the slower afternoon hours, as a way to remain physically distant.

Scott Moe was joined by Regina Lakeview candidate Megan Patterson. She’s challenging the incumbent NDP MLA, Carla Beck.

“Megan has been working hard to meet as many voters as possible and earn their support,” Moe said. “Our Saskatchewan Party government has had many strong voices from Regina, so we want to see that continue and see Megan join our Saskatchewan Party team in the Legislature.”

The Saskatchewan general election will take place on Oct. 26.