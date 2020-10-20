REGINA -- Advance voting opened Tuesday morning for the Saskatchewan general election.

“We certainly want to spread out the voting. We have had three ways for people to vote this election, vote by mail, vote in advance and vote on Election Day, and we've added capacity in all three of those ways to vote,” Tim Kydd, with Elections Saskatchewan, said.

Election Day is Oct. 26.

If you do not know where to vote in the upcoming Saskatchewan general election, click here for more information.

Voter information cards indicate recommended advance voting locations based on constituency.

Advance polls are open for five days, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24. Polls are open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Elections Saskatchewan recommends the use of advance voting in the slower afternoon hours, as a way to remain physically distant.

Further health precautions are also being taken at all polling stations to safely follow the Public Health Order.

“There'll be hand sanitizer surfaces will be disinfected throughout the day, you'll notice clear dividers between voters and workers similar to what you see at the cash register at a grocery store, and as well the pencils are all single use the selection, so it won't be the same pencil behind the voting screen all day. Once it's used it will be discarded,” Kydd said.

Voters are reminded to bring identification and a mask.

Applications for mail-in ballots closed on Oct. 15.