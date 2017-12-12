

The Saskatchewan Party has named its candidate to run to take over Premier Brad Wall’s seat in Swift Current.

Everett Hindley won the nomination on Monday night. For the past 10 years, Hindley has worked as Wall’s executive assistant – meaning he travels everywhere with the premier. That includes time on the road from Swift Current and Regina, and back again, every day the legislature was sitting for a decade.

“He would expand upon my knowledge of old-time country and western,” he told CTV News on Tuesday. “That isn’t exactly my niche. So, I learned a lot about Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.”

Hindley and Wall discussed more than just music. Instead, they talked about politics, policy, speech writing, and everything in between.

“Obviously you get more and more involved in things,” Hindley said. “Then all of a sudden, 18 years down the road, you get the chance to take a crack at it.”

The byelection will be called within six months of Wall’s retirement in January.

