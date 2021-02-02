REGINA -- Iconic philanthropist Jacqueline Shumiatcher has died at the age of 97.

“We are so saddened to learn that Jacqui Clay Shumiatcher passed away last night,” read a Facebook statement posted by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. “Jacqui will be greatly missed.”

We were so saddened to learn that Jacqui Clay Shumiatcher passed away last night. A recipient of the Order of Canada... Posted by Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Shumiatcher was a champion of the arts in Saskatchewan. She, and her late husband Morris, provided financial assistance to various institutions, including the Globe Theatre, the MacKenzie Art Gallery, the University of Regina and the Regina Symphony Orchestra.

She was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2017 and received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2001.

Tributes to Shumiatcher were posted on social media by the organizations she supported and those who knew her.