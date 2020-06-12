REGINA -- A pitcher from Muenster, SK, was selected in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Thursday.

Sitting with his sister Kaylee, and parents Chad and Tara on their couch in Muenster, Saskatchewan on Thursday, Logan Hofmann hadn’t eaten all day. He was too nervous in anticipation of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

“It’s the most nervous I’ve been in my whole life, I didn’t know what to expect going in, I thought I had a 50/50 chance,” said Hofmann.

The 20-year-old right handed pitcher spent last season playing NCAA Division one baseball at North Western State University, but their season was cut short in February due to COVID-19.

He decided to go back to school after being selected in the 35th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. But Hofmann didn’t sign.

“It was the toughest decision I’ve had to make because you’re turning down pro ball to go back to school. You never know what could happen. I knew if I continued to work hard I’d get the opportunity.”

On Thursday night, it paid off.

“My advisor called me two picks before, he said the Pirates are going to take you in a couple picks, but I didn’t believe it until I saw my name on the TV,” he said.

Hofmann was selected in the fifth round, 138th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I got drafted and all of a sudden my phone blew up, I don’t even know how many texts or twitter notifications I got. I think I gained like 200 Instagram followers and 100 Twitter followers just last night.”

Normally, the MLB has 40 rounds in the draft, but due to COVID-19, the league elected to have a smaller draft class.

Hofmann says with just five rounds, he didn’t want any friends at his house in case his name wasn’t called. “I was pretty nervous I wanted it to be my family I guess, I’m glad I got to have a moment with them.”

The pitcher, who throws a 93 mph fast ball, grew up playing minor baseball for the Muenster Red Sox. Then he spent 2018 with the Miller Express in Moose Jaw. His father, Chad Hofmann, coached him from age four to 17.

“Lots of kids leave the province, but it’s cool he stayed here and played,” said Chad, who can be counted on to keep his son humble. “We’re going to make sure he doesn’t get a big head.”

Hofmann says the town of Muenster has always been supportive of his goals, allowing him to practice and train at the field. He’s currently throwing with a friend and former teammate from Humboldt, and looking forward to getting back to competing.

“If you work hard, you can achieve your goals, it doesn’t matter where you’re from.”