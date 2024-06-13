Sask. producers claim 98% of crops in the ground as seeding wraps up

Rain has continued to cause issues for some producers in northeast and east-central Saskatchewan this spring. Regardless, a total of 98 per cent of crops are reportedly in the ground.

Some producers indicated that some of their acres will not be seeded this year due to excess moisture, according to the province’s crop report for June 4 to June 10.

Rain has fallen throughout the province over the previous week with the northeast receiving the most. The Lake Lenore area reported 81 millimetres while Arborfield and Duck Lake recorded 81 and 76 millimetres respectively.

The rainfall, while causing crop flooding in some areas, has led to cropland topsoil moisture to improve to eight per cent surplus, 90 per cent adequate and two per cent short.

Hayland moisture was similar (five per cent surplus, 89 per cent adequate and six per cent short), while pasture topsoil moisture was recorded as slightly more dry (five per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and eight per cent short.)

Due to colder than average temperatures during seeding – there has been a week over week increase to the percentage of crops behind normal development stages.

Spring wheat and oilseed crops are the furthest behind.

However, it’s not all negative news concerning moisture – with many producers reporting their crops are in good to excellent condition and have had a great start compared to previous years.

Cereal crops grown across the province are being reported as generally good.

Winter wheat: 69 per cent good and 18 per cent excellent.

Fall rye: 73 per cent good and 14 per cent excellent.

Spring wheat: 64 per cent good and 23 per cent excellent.

Durum: 66 per cent good and 27 per cent excellent.

Oats: 68 per cent good and 19 per cent excellent.

Barley: 66 per cent good and 21 per cent excellent.

Triticale: 83 per cent good and 13 per cent excellent.

Canary seed: 65 per cent good and 24 per cent excellent.

Provincially, field peas are rated as 67 per cent good and 24 per cent excellent, according to the province.

Lentils are 69 per cent good and 21 per cent excellent while soybeans are 73 per cent good and 10 per cent excellent.

Chickpeas are 84 per cent good and 11 per cent excellent.

In terms of oilseeds:

Flax: 68 per cent good and 23 per cent excellent.

Mustard: 71 per cent good and 17 per cent excellent.

Canola: 16 per cent excellent, 62 per cent good and 19 per cent rated as fair.

Environmental concerns contributing to crop damage include excessive moisture, frost and wind. Only minor damage was reported from each of those causes.

Flea beetles, grasshoppers and gophers continue to cause damage with many regions reporting minor to moderate crop damage.

“For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and producers are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442,” the report read.

Saskatchewan’s complete crop report can be read here.