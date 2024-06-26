Walk of Fame inductee Tatiana Maslany celebrated in 'Hometown Stars' event

Award winning actor Tatiana Maslany is set to be honoured today at a special Canada’s Walk of Fame "Hometown Stars" event in Regina.

The celebration will honour the 2022 Walk of Fame inductee and will include guest speakers, musical performances and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

Born in Regina, Maslany graduated from Dr. Martin Leboldus High School and went on to perform at Regina’s Globe Theatre from 2003 to 2007 in several stage productions.

She gained critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of multiple characters in the science fiction thriller series Orphan Black.

She has also appeared in productions such as Heartland, Being Erica, and Perry Mason. More recently, Maslany made her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, playing the title role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

As part of the induction process onto Canada’s Walk of Fame, each inductee receives a $10,000 donation to a charity or cause of their choice.

Maslany has chosen Lulu’s Lodge as her beneficiary. The five-bedroom facility acts as a transitional home for LGBTQ2S+ youth facing homelessness and is operated by the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan.

