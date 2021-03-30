REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s public health orders have been extended to April 12, the province announced Tuesday.

This includes the public health order announced for the province on March 9, and revisions for Regina and area announced March 24.

The Saskatchewan government expanded public health measures for Regina and area due to rising COVID-19 rates one week ago.

After restrictions were loosened two weeks prior, all private indoor gathering were once again limited to immediate household members, effective immediately. People who live alone will be allowed to meet with one household of less than five people.

On Sunday, all restaurants and bars closed for in-person dining; take-out and delivery is still allowed.

All non-essential indoor locations that had a 30 person limit must close.

Venues including banquet and community halls, conference facilities, arts venues, museums, libraries, live theatre, cinemas, arcades, bowling and science centres were also forced to temporarily close.