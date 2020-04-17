REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP have received 894 COVID-19 related calls, resulting in 13 charges laid since March 1.

These calls include 229 complaints of social gatherings of over 10 people, 395 complaints of people failing to self isolate when required to do so, and 270 other COVID-19 related complaints.

Police say the majority of these calls for service are resolved by educating the public about the potential consequences of breaking the public health order.

Premier Scott Moe said he hopes people continue to learn about the public health order, without the need for police enforcement.

“They’re not out there to ticket and fine residents. They’re to educate and to make sure we’re reducing and flattening the curve,” Moe said, addressing the media Friday.