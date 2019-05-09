

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan RCMP has sworn in a new Commanding Officer.

In a traditional ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Mark Fischer was sworn in at the RCMP Academy in Regina.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be here today, in this historic Drill Hall, to take command of “F” Division and RCMP policing in the Province of Saskatchewan,” said Assistant Commissioner Fisher. “I feel fortunate to be here in Saskatchewan at this time.”

Assistant commander Fisher is an RCMP veteran of 25 years, and has served in several command functions over the years. In 2007 he was seconded as the Criminal Justice Reform Secretariat for the Province of British Columbia. In 2011 he was appointed Chief of the Oak Bay Police Department. In 2012 he took on the role of Officer in charge of the detachment in Nanaimo, and in 2016 transferred to “D” Division as the Criminal Operations Officer – Core Policing.

The change of command ceremony included RCMP pipes, drums uniformed and civilian troops, and the RCMP national eagle staff.

The ceremony gave an opportunity for the community to bid farewell to outgoing Commanding Officer Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki.