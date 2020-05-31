REGINA -- Another person has died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

It’s the 11th death related to the novel coronavirus in the province. The person, from the north region, was in their 70s and had tested positive for the virus.

The province is also reporting one new case on Sunday. That case is in Regina.

There have been a total of 646 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Of those cases, 53 are considered active.

The province is reporting two new recoveries for a total of 582.

There are four people in hospital. One person is in the ICU in Saskatoon, two people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one person is receiving inpatient care in Regina.

There have been 256 cases from the far north, 169 from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the north, 80 from the Regina area, 17 from the south and 12 from the central region.

Of the 646 cases in Saskatchewan, 142 are related to travel, 381 are from community contacts, 76 have no known exposure and 47 are under investigation.

There have been 95 cases in people under 19, 230 between 20 and 39, 197 between 40 and 59, 106 between 60 and 79, and 18 over the age of 80.

The cases are 52 per cent female and 48 per cent male.

Eleven people have died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

To date, the province has performed 47,824 COVID-19 tests.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE AT NORTH BATTLEFORD WALMART

Health officials are warning customers of the Walmart in North Battleford that someone visited the store when they were likely infectious.

Officials are advising people who were at Walmart on May 21, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to immediately self-isolate if they have symptoms of the virus, and call the 811 health line to arrange for testing.

With files from CTV News Saskatoon's Laura Woodward