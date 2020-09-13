REGINA -- The province reported on Sunday 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 99.

In a news release, the province said 14 new cases are in the Saskatoon area. It said six of these 14 cases are connected to a private gathering.

Officials are investigating the gathering and doing contact tracing, which may result in more cases linked to the gathering, it said.

With the new cases linked to the gathering, the province reminded people to keep gathering sizes low.

The maximum size for indoor and outdoor gatherings is 30 people, as long as there is enough space for people to physically distance themselves two metres from one another.

“Gathering sizes should be smaller if there isn’t enough space to maintain a physical distance of two metres at all times,” the province said.

As for new cases, there is one more reported in the central west region and one in the central east. The location of one case is pending.

There have been a total of 1,726 reported cases and 1,603 recoveries.

The province said 34 of the 99 current active cases are from communal living settings.

Two people are in hospital receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Twenty-four people have died.

There have been 158,456 COVID‐19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

As of Sept. 11, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 112,628 people tested per million population. The national rate was 161,462 people tested per million population.

There were 1,580 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

GATHERINGS

The province provided recommendations for people who decide to gather.

It said potlucks are discouraged and there should be no shared platters of food or shared buffet service. If food is being served, it should be plated.

The province said one person should handle the preparation of food and drink, and must follow proper food safety protocols.

It recommended people take these precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home if sick.

Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your elbow.

Wash hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap is not available.

Maintain physical distancing.

Wear a mask, especially when indoors in public places or with persons not in your extended household bubble.

COVID-19 TESTING

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it, regardless of symptoms.

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, or your physician or nurse practitioner if symptoms worsen.

Priority testing is available for those who are symptomatic, health care providers, teachers and school staff.

Drive-through testing sites are also available in Saskatoon and Regina. They don’t require a referral.

Regina’s site is located at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street. Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saskatoon’s site is at 3630 Thatcher Avenue. Hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.