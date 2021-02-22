Advertisement
Sask. reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, 195 new recoveries
This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 195 recoveries.
There are 177 people in hospital, 15 are in the ICU.
The new cases are in the Far Northwest (15), Far North Central (6), Far Northeast (5), Northwest (20), North Central (7), Northeast (7), Saskatoon (37), Central West (4), Central East (11), Regina (48), Southwest (1), South Central (5) and Southeast (3) zones.
The seven-day average of new daily cases is 158. As of Monday, 1,652 cases are considered active.
There were 2,105 tests processed in the province on Sunday.
VACCINATIONS
There were 920 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday.
Those shots were given in the Saskatoon (499), Northwest (43), Central East (187), and South Central (191) zones.
According to the province, 81 per cent of long-term care home residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 43 per cent have received their second dose and are now fully vaccinated.