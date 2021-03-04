REGINA -- Saskatchewan recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with two deaths and 168 recoveries.

One person who died was in their 70s and from the Northeast zone. The second person was in their 50s and from the Southeast.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (27), Far North East (15), Northwest (10), North Central (nine), Saskatoon (46), Central West (four), Central East (five), Regina (41), and Southwest (one), South Central (three), and Southeast (two) zones. Six cases are pending residence information.

There are 146 people in hospital, 20 people are in ICU.

As of Thursday, there are 1,422 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 148.

VACCINATIONS

Yesterday, health care workers administered 2,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The shots were given in the following Far Northeast (11), Northeast (10), Northwest (six), North Central (12), Central East (174), Southeast (188) Saskatoon (951), and Regina (1,141) zones.

So far, 84,090 vaccine doses have been administered in Saskatchewan.