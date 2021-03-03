REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two new COVID-19 related deaths, as well as 121 new cases on Wednesday.

Both of the most recent Saskatchewan residents who died were over the age of 80, one from Regina and one from Saskatoon.

There are 1,431 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 154, or 12.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 180 new recoveries to report on Wednesday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far Northeast (40), Northwest (six), North Central (six), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (17), Central West (two), Central East (seven), Regina (35), and Southwest (one) zones. Two cases are pending location details.

There are 153 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, including 20 people in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,588 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

VACCINES

There were 1,358 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. There have been 81,597 doses administered in the province to date.

The latest doses were given out in the Far North Central (21), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (six), North Central (452), Central East (351) Saskatoon (391) and Regina (126) zones.

As of Wednesday, half of priority health care employees have recidved a first dose.

SASK. PREMIER HINTS AT LIFTING RESTRICTIONS AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK

Lighter COVID-19 restrictions could be just days away for Saskatchewan residents as Premier Scott Moe asked everyone to “hang tight for just a few more days” during the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

“We should have more to say about household restrictions, possibly by early next week. We'll be taking a close look at all of the other public health orders that are set to expire on March 19,” said Moe.

Moe said he has frequent discussions about lifting restrictions with the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab.

HERE'S WHEN SASK. RESIDENTS CAN BOOK THEIR VACCINE APPOINTMENT ONLINE

Saskatchewan residents will be able to book their vaccination appointment online as early as next week.

This update from Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer came during Tuesday’s live COVID-19 update.

“We expect to launch that appointment system next week,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “So for everyone who is waiting to get your shot, and is in the category phase one category we are working to get you vaccinated as quickly as possible.