REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 202 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the province’s active case total to 4,191.

The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 263, or 21.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Due to a data-related issue, the government said Saturday’s case counts are much lower than anticipated. The numbers will be corrected and updated on Sunday.

An additional 128 people were reported recovered from the disease on Saturday.

A total of 116 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 including 91 in inpatient care and 25 in intensive care.

NEW CASE LOCATIONS

Far northwest zone – eight new cases

Far northeast zone – 17 new cases

Northwest zone – 18 new cases

North central zone – 33 new cases

Northeast zone – 10 new cases

Saskatoon zone – four new cases

Regina zone – 51 new cases

Southwest zone – 21 new cases

South central – six new cases

Southeast – 13 new cases

Central west zone – eight new cases

Central east zone – eight new cases

Five new cases are pending residence information. Nine cases pending location information have been assigned, including one in the northwest, seven in the north central and one in the southeast.

One pending case from Oct. 21 has been assigned to the north east zone.

On Friday, 3,404 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.