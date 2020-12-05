REGINA -- Three residents from the Extendicare Parkside care home who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the company confirmed in a statement Saturday.

The families have been notified. As of Friday, there were 90 people with COVID-19 at the home.

Earlier this week, the care home began working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to begin transferring 25 residents from the Extendicare Parkside to the Regina Pioneer Village Long-Term Care Home.

These residents have all been tested and their results are confirmed negative. The home is working with the SHA to ensure the move doesn’t negatively impact the person’s health condition.

“This transition will result in better protection for all residents at Extendicare Parkside and enable staff to provide an increased level of more targeted care to all residents remaining in the home,” an Extendicare spokesperson said in a statement. “We have also enhanced the capability of the medical team serving on-site to provide additional support to our residents.”

Staff are working with the SHA to develop, plan and facilitate this transfer with strict PPE, infection prevention and control precautions in place.

An outbreak was declared at the facility earlier this week.