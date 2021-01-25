Advertisement
Sask. reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 9:52AM CST Last Updated Monday, January 25, 2021 1:36PM CST
A nurse holds a vial containing a patients test swab during a demonstrates of the drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre at the National Arts Centre Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday.
The province also saw 217 more recoveries and 304 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday.
More to come…