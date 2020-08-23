REGINA -- Saskatchewan has reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,600.

The new cases are located in the north central, Regina and the south west regions.

The province said 106 cases are considered active. There have been 1,473 recoveries.

Five people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Four people are in intensive care, all of them being in Saskatoon.

There have been 22 deaths.

Investigations have found that 69 of 106 active cases are in communal living settings, according to the province.

Of the 1,600 cases in the province:

232 cases are travel related;

823 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

479 have no known exposures;

66 are under investigation by local public health.

Active cases by zone are:

24 north west.

Two north central.

One north east.

Six in the Saskatoon area.

14 in the Regina area.

Four in the central west.

One in the central east.

33 in the south west.

21 in the south central.

All other zones (far north central, far north west, far north east, and south east) have zero active cases.

According to the government, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate is 94,156 people tested per million population. The national rate is 135,058 people tested per million population.

There were 1,260 COVID-19 tests performed on Saturday.