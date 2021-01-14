REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 312 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 201 new recoveries.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded. The province’s active cases now sit at 3,859.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 313, or 25.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, and Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, will provide an update on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will livestream the press conference.

In a release, the province said 14 new cases are in the far northwest zone, eight are from the far north central zone, 29 are from the far northeast zone, 18 are from the northwest zone, 39 are from the north central zone, seven are from the northeast zone, 99 are from Saskatoon, two are from the central west zone, seven are from the central east zone, 51 are from Regina, one is from the southwest zone, seven are from the south central zone and 24 are from the southeast zone.

Six new cases are pending residence information. Sixteen cases previously pending location information were assigned, including two in the far northwest, three in the far north central, one in the far north east, two in the northwest, six in the north central, one in the northeast and one in Saskatoon.

A total of 206 people are in hospital in the province, including 33 people in intensive care.

On Wednesday, 3,270 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

VACCINATIONS

The province said a total of 11,985 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan.

That total includes 2,535 doses first doses and 1,648 second doses in Regina, 3,433 doses and 104 second doses in Saskatoon, 1,258 doses in the north central zone, 956 Moderna doses in the far northwest zone, 257 Moderna doses in the far north central zone, 1,261 Moderna doses in the far northeast zone and 715 moderna doses in the northeast zone.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to Saskatchewan residents over the age of 70 living in Wakaw, Cudworth, Rosthern and surrounding areas.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the vaccinations are by appointment only and for those living independently who are able to travel to the immunization clinics.

MOE CONFIDENT IN VACCINE DELIVERY, DESPITE 'SLUGGISH' START

Saskatchewan’s premier admitted Tuesday the province was off to a “sluggish” start getting vaccines into the arms of Saskatchewan residents.

Premier Scott Moe said the province will be doing things “slightly different” going forward to speed up the pace of vaccinations.

