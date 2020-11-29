REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has announced 351 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to 3,605.

The province said on Sunday the seven-day average of daily new cases is 250, or 20.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Of the new cases, there are:

10 in the far north west.

One in the far north central.

Eight in the far north east.

28 in the north west.

10 in the north central.

12 in the north east.

94 in the Saskatoon area.

Two in the central west.

15 in the central east.

120 in the Regina area.

19 in the south west.

10 in the south central.

18 in the south east.

Four have pending residence information.

The province reported 68 new recoveries on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 8,239 cases in Saskatchewan and 4,589 recoveries. There have been 45 deaths.

There are 115 people in hospital, with 92 people receiving inpatient care and 23 people in intensive care.

Of the people in inpatient care, there is one in the far north west, eight in the north west, eight in the north central, two in the north east, 32 in Saskatoon, one in the central east, 21 in Regina, one in the south central and 18 in the south east.

Of the people in intensive care, there is one in the north west, two in the north central, 13 in Saskatoon, six in Regina and one in the south west.

The province processed 3,826 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.