REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported Monday four more people with COVID-19 have died, plus 206 new cases and 92 recoveries.

All four deaths are within the Regina zone.

One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.

The province also included an update on vaccination progress in Monday's update, saying 1,285 people have received the vaccine in the province so far, all part of the Regina pilot phase.

Of the new cases, Saskatoon had 46, the north central zone had 38, the north west had 37, Regina had 26, the far north east had 13, the north east had 12, the far north west 10, the central east had 10, south central had six, while the south east had four and the south west had one.

In Saskatchewan, 3,990 cases are considered active.

The province processed 2,361 tests on Sunday.

The seven day average of daily new cases is 219.

The province also noted there will not be a daily case update on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Dec. 28, or New Year's Day. Case information from those dates will instead be included in the next posting.