REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 427.

In a release, the province said two new cases are from the far northwest, one is from the far northeast, three are from the northwest, five are from the north central, seven are from the northeast, 20 are from Saskatoon, two are from the central east, three are in Regina and one is in the south central.

Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The new Saskatoon cases are primarily linked to outbreaks at local nightclubs, the province said.

Three cases pending residence have been removed from the counts, including one in the far northeast zone and one in the north central zone.

One Saskatchewan resident tested positive out of province and was assigned to the northwest zone.

Another 14 people recovered from the virus on Tuesday, for a total 1,987 recoveries.

A total of 18 people are in hospital, including 16 people in inpatient care. Seven are in hospital in Saskatoon, two are in Regina, six are in the north central zone and one is in the central east zone. Two people are currently in intensive care; one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

54 active cases are from the far north area (20 far northwest, 0 far north central, 34 far northeast)

129 active cases are from the north area (17 northwest, 91 north central, 21 northeast)

101 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

66 active cases are from the Regina area

59 active cases are from the central area (16 central west, 43 central east)

18 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, four south central, 12 southeast)

On Monday, 2,513 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

ROSTHERN HOSPITAL RESUMES SERVICES AFTER COVID-19 CASE

The Rosthern Hospital reopened Monday morning after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the building, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said on Sunday that the hospital was closed at 2 p.m., and that contact tracing was underway within the hospital.

During this time, emergency services and all outpatient services were not available at the hospital, it said.

Given the impact on staffing, it said, a number of patients had been cleared and transferred to other facilities.

It said interviews are underway with the person who had COVID-19 to determine who they may have contacted while infectious.