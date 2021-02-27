REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, along with 162 new cases and 119 recoveries.

Saskatchewan also set a single-day high for vaccine distribution on Friday, with 5,211 doses administered. There have been 75,501 total vaccine doses distributed.

Due to data corrections, 93 doses were removed from the Regina zone and 134 doses were removed from the South Central zone.

The province said the five deaths were all people in the 80-plus age group, including three from Regina, one from Saskatoon and one from the South East zone.

Saskatchewan has reported 385 COVID-19 deaths.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (27), Far North East (five), North West (13), North Central (three), North East (nine), Saskatoon (23), Central East (18), Regina (52), South Central (seven) and South East (one) zones.

Four new cases are pending residence information. Another nine cases previously pending location were assigned.

A total of 151 people are in hospital, including 16 people in intensive care.

There are 1,548 cases currently considered active. The seven-day average for new cases in Saskatchewan is 152, or 12.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

The province said 2,647 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.