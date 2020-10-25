REGINA -- The province reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are now 619 cases considered active in the province, and there are 15 new recoveries, according to a news release.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,729 cases and 2,085 recoveries.

There are 27 new cases in the Saskatoon area, 14 in the Regina area, one in the far northwest, one in the north west, five in the north central, five in the north east, two in the central east and five in the southeast zone.

Public health is working to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

According to the province, community transmission in Saskatoon can largely be attributed to young people socializing after work.

Transmission in Regina can largely be attributed to close family contacts with known cases, according to the government.

There are 25 people in hospital, with 21 people receiving inpatient care. There are 10 in inpatient care in the north zone, eight in the Saskatoon zone and three in the Regina zone.

Four people are in intensive care: three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

58 active cases are from the far north area (25 far northwest, 0 far north central, 33 far northeast)

191 active cases are from the north area (25 northwest, 128 north central, 38 northeast)

188 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

97 active cases are from the Regina area

54 active cases are from the central area (7 central west, 47 central east)

29 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, four south central, 23 southeast)

As of Oct. 23, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 168,160 people tested per million population. The national rate was 254,128 people tested per million population.

On Saturday, 2,617 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.