REGINA -- The SHA has identified the following businesses that have possibly been exposed to COVID-19:

  • Wholesale Store, Swift Current, July 6, 4 p.m.
  • Kruse Glass, Swift Current, July 6, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Walmart, Swift Current, July 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
  • Dollarama, Wheatland Mall, Swift Current, July 6, between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
  • Credit Union, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times
  • Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times
  • Rexall Pharmacy, Swift Current, July 7, multiple times
  • Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.
  • Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.
  • K Motel, Swift Current, July 8
  • Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.
  • Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 1:00 p.m.
  • Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 5:00 p.m.
  • Scully’s Food, Ponteix, July 10 around 4:00 p.m.
  • Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.

The SHA says all listed businesses have been complying with guidelines meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Public health officials have removed the following buisnesses from previous alerts after further investigation:

  • Pioneer Co-op Grocery store (Mall location), Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.
  • Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.
  • Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.