REGINA -- The SHA has identified the following businesses that have possibly been exposed to COVID-19:

Wholesale Store, Swift Current, July 6, 4 p.m.

Kruse Glass, Swift Current, July 6, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Dollarama, Wheatland Mall, Swift Current, July 6, between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Credit Union, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times

Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times

Rexall Pharmacy, Swift Current, July 7, multiple times

Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.

K Motel, Swift Current, July 8

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 1:00 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 5:00 p.m.

Scully’s Food, Ponteix, July 10 around 4:00 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.

The SHA says all listed businesses have been complying with guidelines meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Public health officials have removed the following buisnesses from previous alerts after further investigation: