Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Sask. reports possible COVID-19 exposures at more Swift Current businesses
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 9:00AM CST
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The doctor overseeing Canada's COVID-19 antibody research says we should get the first glimpse of how many Canadians may already have had COVID-19 by the middle of this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
REGINA -- The SHA has identified the following businesses that have possibly been exposed to COVID-19:
- Wholesale Store, Swift Current, July 6, 4 p.m.
- Kruse Glass, Swift Current, July 6, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Walmart, Swift Current, July 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Dollarama, Wheatland Mall, Swift Current, July 6, between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Credit Union, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times
- Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times
- Rexall Pharmacy, Swift Current, July 7, multiple times
- Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.
- Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.
- K Motel, Swift Current, July 8
- Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.
- Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 1:00 p.m.
- Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 5:00 p.m.
- Scully’s Food, Ponteix, July 10 around 4:00 p.m.
- Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.
The SHA says all listed businesses have been complying with guidelines meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Public health officials have removed the following buisnesses from previous alerts after further investigation:
- Pioneer Co-op Grocery store (Mall location), Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.
- Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.
- Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.