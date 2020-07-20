REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Of the 962 cases reported to date, 145 are currently active.

The new cases are in the central region (eight), Saskatoon (five), the south region (five) and the north region (one).

Saskatchewan is also reporting three new recoveries bringing the totally number of recoveries in the province to 802.

Ten people are in hospital, three of which are in the ICU.

The far north has reported 340 cases, 211 in Saskatoon, 124 in the north, 120 in the south, 87 in Regina and 80 in the central region.

Fifty-one per cent of cases are women and 49 per cent are men.

Fifteen people have died from the virus in Saskatchewan.

As aggressive testing continues, the province has tested 82,943 people to date.

RISK OF TRANSMISSION CONTINUES

The province says the risk of transmitting the virus continues following a warning that came last week.

“Since mid-June, there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on colonies and in the broader community,” the province said in a news release. “Public health investigation is ongoing to determine transmission chains and to identify contacts. While most of the recent new cases have been in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan, the risk of COVID-19 transmission continues to exist in every part of the province.”

POSSIBLE EXPOSURES AT MORE SWIFT CURRENT BUISNESSES

The SHA has identified the following businesses that have possibly been exposed to COVID-19.

Wholesale Store, Swift Current, July 6, 4 p.m.

Kruse Glass, Swift Current, July 6, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Dollarama, Wheatland Mall, Swift Current, July 6, between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Credit Union, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times

Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times

Rexall Pharmacy, Swift Current, July 7, multiple times

Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.

K Motel, Swift Current, July 8

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 1:00 p.m.

Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 5:00 p.m.

Scully’s Food, Ponteix, July 10 around 4:00 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.

The SHA says all listed businesses have been complying with guidelines meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Public health officials have removed the following buisnesses from previous alerts after further investigation.