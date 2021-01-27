REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported six COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, along with 149 new cases – the lowest daily case count since Dec. 30.

One person who died was from Saskatoon and in their 50s, a second death was someone in the 60s from the North Central zone, and four people who died were older than 80 and from the Saskatoon zone.

To date, 274 people in Saskatchewan have died due to COVID-19. The deaths recorded so far this week bring January’s total to 121, making it the deadliest month so far.

There are 220 people in hospital, which is a new high for Saskatchewan. Thirty-six people are in intensive care.

The majority of new cases are in the two biggest cities; there are 48 in Saskatoon and 38 in Regina. The rest of the cases are in the Far Northwest (5), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (3), Northwest (8), North Central (8), North East (8), Central West (2), Central East (7), South Central (2) and Southeast (15) zones. There are four cases where location is still pending.

The province added 264 recoveries and administered 429 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

So far, there have been 34,615 doses of the vaccine administered, 19,993 total recoveries and 22,794 cases of the virus in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 242 – the lowest since the first week of January.

The province now has 2,527 active cases of the virus – the lowest since November.

According to Health Canada, Saskatchewan is no longer leading the country in active cases per capita. Manitoba is now in top spot with 255 active cases per 100,000 people and Saskatchewan sits in second with 226.